1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland.

Wyoming Highway Patrol
loading...

According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a flatbed trailer when the driver lost control and jackknifed.

"The trailer separated from the truck and the pickup overturned and came to an uncontrolled rest on its roof in the northbound travel lanes," the summary reads.

Get our free mobile app

The crash left 49-year-old Colorado resident Adam Mitchell, an unbuckled passenger, dead, and the driver and another passenger injured.

According to the summary, it was blowing snow and the interstate was covered in ice and snow at the time of the crash.

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.


Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.
Filed Under: Adam Mitchell, blowing snow, colorado, Fatal Crash, i-25, ICE
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio