1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland.

According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a flatbed trailer when the driver lost control and jackknifed.

"The trailer separated from the truck and the pickup overturned and came to an uncontrolled rest on its roof in the northbound travel lanes," the summary reads.

The crash left 49-year-old Colorado resident Adam Mitchell, an unbuckled passenger, dead, and the driver and another passenger injured.

According to the summary, it was blowing snow and the interstate was covered in ice and snow at the time of the crash.