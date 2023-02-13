Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater

Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater.

According to a fatality crash summary, Daniel Parkin was behind the wheel of a northbound Ford F-350 with his triplet brother, David Parkin, in the passenger seat when he drifted into the median, encountered the side of an unpaved crossover between the north and southbound lanes, and went airborne.

"The Ford landed on its top and slid to final rest within the median," the summary reads.

Both men were wearing their seat belts but died from their injuries.

The summary says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.

Driver fatigue and medication use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

"It's very unfortunate, however, it is what it is, and what's done can't be undone," the victims' triplet brother Donny Parkins said in a Feb. 11 Facebook post.

"There's not much more I can say about it other than life can really suck at times like this, but we just have plow through it the best we can," he added. "There will be a Celebration of Life planned for them later this Year, no Funeral Service at this time."

Daniel and David are the 18th and 19th reported people to die on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to five in 2022, 14 in 2021, five in 2020, and 17 in 2019 to date.

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.



Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.
