13-Year-Old Natrona County Girl Dead After Bicycle v. Semi Crash

On June 27 around noon a 13-year-old Natrona County girl was riding a bicycle when she was struck by a semi truck at the intersection of the West Belt Loop (Highway 257) and North Robertson Road.

The Natrona County Sheriffs Office and Mills Police Department arrived on scene and attempted life saving measures on the juvenile, Allison Powell, until Emergency Medical Personnel arrived.

Powell was transported to Wyoming Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

During the investigation, law enforcement was able to speak with witnesses as well as review footage from the dash camera of the semi-truck involved. The initial investigation revealed that Powell, who was traveling north on North Robertson, attempted to pass the intersection and collided with the tractor, who was traveling east on the West Belt Loop.

Police say the driver of the truck has been cooperative during the investigation and no violations into their driving have been discovered. A routine toxicology sample was collected from the driver for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.