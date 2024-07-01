Natrona County Fire District Gives Advice in the Wake of Sunday Wildfires

After lightning caused three wildfires in Casper to burn hundreds of grass and sage in Natrona County, fire agencies are urging residents to be prepared ahead of time for emergencies.

People can do this by tuning into alerts, having a plan in place for evacuating safely, making sure important documents like insurance and ID are accessible, and keeping supplies on hand including a first aid kit. See more here.

Just after one o'clock on Sunday wild fires began to start all over Natrona County:

The Ohio Draw fire burned 545 acres of grass and sage, the Homa Hills Fire (also known as the Casper Creek Fire) burned 120 acres of grass and sage, and the 33 Mile Road and Lone Bear Fire burned 1.5 acres. All fires are 100% contained.

