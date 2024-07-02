Meta Building $800M Data Center In Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins in August of 2022 said a "very large new business" was possibly coming to Cheyenne. Months later he announced that a data center was looking to locate to Cheyenne, something that had been in the works for five years.

Today it was announced that Meta will build an $800 million, 715,000-square-foot data center in Cheyenne. The state-of-the-art facility will support approximately 100 operational jobs and over 1,000 skilled trade jobs at peak construction.

The new facility will be Meta's 25th data center world-wide and is expected to go online in 2027. Once up and running, the center will be used to help Meta's technologies, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

Located on a 960-acre parcel of land in the High Plains Business Park, the project is expected to contribute millions in tax revenue through local property taxes, fees and other indirect revenue streams.

“The announcement that Meta has decided to invest in Cheyenne is exciting,” says Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. “Meta’s investment will bring great jobs to our community and help build our tax base – this is a great day for Cheyenne and Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to make Cheyenne our new home, and committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community's long-term vitality,” said Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta. “Wyoming stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure and energy, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners. Our thanks go out to all of our partners that have helped get us here.”

Wyoming Governor Gordon said, "“There is no doubt about it: This is a win for Wyoming and will strengthen the local economy. This announcement is a testament to our business-friendly climate, and our commitment to innovation and developing a resilient workforce. We’re grateful for Meta’s

investment and partnership.”

Home Schooler Robotics Team Prepares for World Lego Competition Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM