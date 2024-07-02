Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities Hosts Parade Viewing Area

Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities, a Casper City Council Advisory Committee (CCPD), is hosting a viewing area for people with disabilities for the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade on Tuesday, July 9th.

The permitted viewing area is located on the south side of East Collins Drive from the alley between Durbin and Beech Streets east to the middle of the park.

Signage and road cones will highlight the area for anyone arriving for this special viewing area. The area opens at 9:00 a.m.

“This viewing area is a safe and accessible location for Casper’s citizens with disabilities, and Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities is happy to be able to offer this specific area for its accessibility,” explained CCPD Chairperson Bonnie Wilson.

“We will have an ADA accessible porta-potty onsite, but viewers should bring their own chairs, umbrellas, water, and sunscreen.” More information can be obtained by emailing disabilitycouncil@casperwy.gov.

