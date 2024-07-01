Per a memo to the City of Casper Manager Carter Napier, rate increases at the Casper Ice Arena go into effective as of today.

The increase will only be for full arena ice rental rates as shown in the exhibit below.

City of Casper documents City of Casper documents loading...

The proposal for rate increases was to offset rising costs associataed with the upkeep and operations as well as keeping Casper Ice Arena prices competitive with other regional rinks.

Historic discounts during the off season (April to September) "are no longer necessary" wrote the memo, "as summer programming and rentals have increased and stabilized to near maximum capacity."

City staff estimate the hike will generate an additional $10,000 to $20,000 in revenue.

The City last raised the rates in 2021. At that time it was to daily admission, passes/memberships, and ice rental rates as detailed below:

City of Casper City of Casper loading...

A Walk Through the Youth Crisis Center in Casper Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore