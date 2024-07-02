Casper Recycling Depot on Wyoming Boulevard Closed for Fair Week

The recycling depot located on Wyoming Boulevard near Fairside Road will be closed from Friday, July 5th, until Monday, July 15th, for the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo.

The action is being taken to prevent fair visitors from parking at the depot and walking across Wyoming Boulevard/State Highway 258 to reach the fairgrounds.

“As there is not a controlled pedestrian crossing near the depot and Wyoming Boulevard is a busy highway, we close the depot yearly for safety,” explained Solid Waste Division Manager Cynthia Langston. “We regret the inconvenience to our recycling customers and appreciate their understanding.”

The City of Casper has seven other recycling depots open for use: Paradise Valley Pool (5200 Iris); Mike Sedar Park (781 College Dr); Huber Park (3031 E 5th St); Meals on Wheels (1760 E 12th St); Viking Court (Blackmore and Wyoming Boulevard); 1700 E K St in the North Casper Ball Park parking lot; and the Balefill (1886 N Station Rd). In addition, and though not all materials are accepted, depots are also located at Red Deer Trail in Bar Nunn and behind Evansville Town Hall.

