1 Person Dead in Casper Structure Fire

The Casper Police Department has announced that a structure fire that occurred in the early hours of Friday, February 18 has sadly claimed the life of one female occupant.

An earlier story posted to K2 Radio News stated that, "When firefighters arrived, they found a single-family residence with fire venting from the structure on the back. Initially, the fire was contained from the exterior and firefighters attempted to enter through a door to complete extinguishment and search for occupants."

A release from Casper Fire-EMS noted that the presence of stored materials and household goods made entry into the home difficult, but firefighters were eventually able to control and extinguish the fire. They were able to enter the home through windows.

"Once inside, crews located and removed one occupant," the release stated. "Patient care and transport was immediately provided by Wyoming Medical Center crews."

The release noted that no other victims were located in the fire and no other injuries were reported. Casper Fire-EMS stated that the cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently under investigation. They stated that investigators arrived on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, and that additional information regarding the investigation will be released when it becomes available.

On Tuesday, February 22, the Casper Police Department announced that the victim has passed away.

"Ultimately, firefighters with Casper-Fire EMS entered the residence, locating and removing one adult female occupant," a release from the CPD stated. "The occupant was immediately transported to the hospital where sadly, she was pronounced deceased."

The Casper Police Department stated that, at this time, no criminal activity is suspected.

Casper Fire-EMS stated that seven units, along with the Battalion Chief, responded to the call. They were assisted by Evansville Fire-EMS, Casper Public Safety Communications, the Casper Police Department, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power.