1 Killed, 9 Injured in Head-On Crash in Southwest Wyoming

One person was killed and nine others injured in a head-on crash west of Kemmerer Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:05 p.m. near milepost 43.5 on U.S. 30, near Fossil Butte National Monument.

The patrol says 55-year-old West Jordan, Utah resident Wendy Stapel was attempting to pass a semi while westbound when she collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

Stapel, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer where she was pronounced dead.

Nine others were also reportedly injured in the crash, including five juveniles. All were properly restrained and were either flown to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City or taken to South Lincoln Medical Center for their injuries.

Driver inattention on the part of Stapel is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

