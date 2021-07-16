1 Killed, 9 Injured in Head-On Crash in Southwest Wyoming

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

One person was killed and nine others injured in a head-on crash west of Kemmerer Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:05 p.m. near milepost 43.5 on U.S. 30, near Fossil Butte National Monument.

The patrol says 55-year-old West Jordan, Utah resident Wendy Stapel was attempting to pass a semi while westbound when she collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Stapel, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer where she was pronounced dead.

Nine others were also reportedly injured in the crash, including five juveniles. All were properly restrained and were either flown to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City or taken to South Lincoln Medical Center for their injuries.

Driver inattention on the part of Stapel is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Most Beautiful Wyoming Place on Earth?

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Filed Under: 1 killed, 9 injured, driver inattention, Fatal Crash, Fossil Butte National Monument, head-on collision, Kemmerer, Lincoln County, South Lincoln Medical Center, southwest wyoming, U.S. 30, Wendy Stapel, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top