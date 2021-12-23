1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash near Star Valley Ranch early Monday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near milepost 105.4 on U.S. 89.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 58-year-old Bedford resident David Reel was behind the wheel of a southbound Subaru when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota being driven by Star Valley Ranch resident Tonia Browning.

Reel was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. Browning was buckled up and was taken to Star Valley Health and hospitalized. Beck did not know the extent of her injuries.

According to a crash summary, the road had snow and sand on it and was icy at the time of the crash.

Beck says driver inattention, driver fatigue/asleep, and a possible medical condition are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

