Young Wyoming Woman Dies in Rollover on Icy I-90

A 27-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after rolling her pickup near Sundance late Friday night, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. near mile marker 190 on Interstate 90.

The patrol says it was foggy and the interstate was icy when Keelie Garvin, who was driving west, lost traction, slid into the median and rolled her pickup.

Garvin was buckled up, but sustained fatal injuries due to the driver's side roof crushing in. Her passenger was not injured in the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.