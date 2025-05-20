Wyoming DOJ Nabs Four Previously Deported Aliens for Illegal Re-Entry

Juvencio “Juan” Aldana-Vasquez, 51, of Mexico, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and will be deported for illegal reentry into the United States.

According to court documents, on July 26, 2024, Aldana-Vasquez was encountered at the Laramie County jail after an arrest by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for sexual abuse of a minor.

ICE was notified and they determined that Aldana-Vasquez had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed in March 2019.

Javier Gomez-Salazar, 31, of Mexico, was sentenced to time served and will be deported for illegal reentry into the United States.

According to court documents, on Oct. 28, 2024, Gomez-Salazar was arrested by the Jackson Police Department for driving under the influence of alcohol.

ICE was contacted, the defendant’s fingerprints were examined against their database, and a match was found. They determined that Gomez-Salazar had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed in June 2019.

Erick Orozco-Renova, 29, of Mexico, was sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment and will be deported for illegal reentry into the United States.

According to court documents, on July 8, 2024, Orozco-Renova was arrested for interference with a police officer and booked into the Laramie County Jail. The defendant’s fingerprints were examined against their database, and a match was found through ICE. They determined that Orozco-Renova had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed in December 2022.

Leonardo Leon-Jaime, 42, of Mexico, was sentenced to eight months and then will be deported for illegal reentry into the United States. According to court documents, on Feb. 22, Leon-Jaime was arrested in Campbell County for driving under the influence of alcohol.

ICE was contacted when he admitted to being a citizen of Mexico.

