Wyoming DOJ Jails 5 Illegal Immigrants who have Already Been Deported Before

The Wyoming Department of Justice recently put out a list of sentences including five cases of illegal re-entry from previously deported aliens.

All were given time served and will be deported.

Edgar Cruz-Miguel, 29, of Quezaltepeque, Chiquimula, Guatemala, the defendant was arrested by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office on June 11, 2024 and booked into the Teton County Detention Center for driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, open container, and not maintaining a single lane of traffic.

The defendant claimed to be a citizen of Guatemala and agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted.

They determined that Cruz-Miguel had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed in February 2017.

Fernando Coeto-Arellano, 28, of Palmar de Bravo, Puebla, Mexico, was arrested by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office on June 9, 2024 and booked into the Teton County Detention Center for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Agents with ICE were contacted and found his fingerprints and a passport that indicated he was from Mexico.

They determined that Coeto-Arellano had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed in September 2020.

Luis Lopez-Romero, 38, of Guanajuato, Mexico, was sentenced to time served and will be deported for illegal reentry into the United States. He was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on October 2, 2022 and booked into the Teton County Detention Center for three charges of failure of duty to report upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property.

Agents with ICE were contacted and determined that Lopez-Romero was a citizen of Mexico. They also determined that Lopez-Romero had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed in August 2013.

Juan Torres-Flores, 40, of Mexico City, Mexico, was arrested by the Jackson Police Department July 16, 2024 and booked into the Teton County Detention Center for driving under the influence of alcohol.

ICE determined that Torres-Flores had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed in June 2010.

Jesus Cervantes-Garcia, 31, of San Simeon, Tlaxcala, Mexico, was arrested on August 2, 2024 by the Jackson Police Department and booked into the Teton County Detention Center for charges of contempt of court/probation violation.

Cervantes-Garcia had previously been removed from the U.S. and had not applied for permission to reenter after being formally removed in October 2019.



SCROLL DOWN TO SEE PICS OF LAVISH HOME ON THE ELK REFUGE IN JACKSON BELOW!

Pics of Lavish Wyoming Mansion Bordering National Elk Refuge Gallery Credit: Tom Evans, Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty, Realtor.com