Young Authors Competition Awards Bright Minds in Natrona County
The 2024 District Young Authors Competition awards young, talented writers and artists supported by their teachers, schools, and families.
From gripping narratives to poignant poetry, each piece showcases not only the students' literary excellence but also their ability to captivate audiences with their unique voices and perspectives.
For this competition, Kindergarteners all the way up to 12th-graders put together an entire book, showing off their creativity, storytelling, and design skills.
Every year, community members who help read and judge entries are astonished at the spectacular work of students at every level,” shared Devin Hodgins, Centennial Librarian, and District Young Authors Coordinator.
Young Author Award Winners
Kindergarten
Fiction
First Place: Elliot Pridgeon ~ St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish Catholic School ~ Melissa Kulhavy
Honorable Mention: Zoe Hamilton ~ Fort Caspar Academy ~ Ali Dugan
Non-Fiction
First Place: Fletcher Stanton ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Esmerelda Cortez & Miss Yennifer
Honorable Mention: Simon Titus ~ St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish Catholic School ~ Cheryl Pridgeon
1st Grade
Fiction
First Place: Victoria Barritt ~ St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish Catholic School ~ Linda Lillie
Honorable Mention: Blair Williams ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Valerie Honken
Non-Fiction
First Place: Liv Wilkes ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Lydia Bell & Senorita Tatiana
2nd Grade
Fiction
First Place: Natalie Honken ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Samantha James
Honorable Mention: Piper McMurray ~ Midwest School ~ Regan West
Non-Fiction
First Place: Grace Miller ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Jennifer Cole & Katherin Arango
Honorable Mention: Elizabeth Rhoads ~ Woods Learning Center ~ Jennifer Leman
Honorable Mention: Samira Sol Burton ~ Park Elementary ~ Chris Beamer
Graphic Novel
First Place: Layla Schoonover ~ Crest Hill Elementary ~ Ashley Dame
Honorable Mention: Ryan Corbett ~ Park Elementary ~ Chris Beamer
Honorable Mention: Alyson Leverich ~ Manor Heights Elementary ~ Gabrielle Garris
3rd Grade
Fiction
First Place: Audra Moore ~ Summit Elementary ~ Beth Corley & Abby Bishop
Honorable Mention: Baxter Stanton ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Kelly Umbach & Senorita Nicolle
Honorable Mention: Rory Catellier ~ Park Elementary ~ Bailee Peterson
Non-Fiction
First Place: Vincent Brown ~ Summit Elementary ~ Jen Wilson & Kim Hornbeck
Honorable Mention: Grace Tatum ~ Park Elementary ~ Bailee Peterson
Poetry
First Place: Hanna Daigle ~ Park Elementary ~ Bailee Peterson
Honorable Mention: Nellie Alvey ~ Bar Nunn Elementary ~ Patty Arner
Graphic Novel
First Place: Leo Zeidler ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Kelly Umbach & Senorita Nicolle
4th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Lily Christensen ~ Mount Hope Lutheran School ~ Anna Hahn
Honorable Mention: Sarah Bonine ~ Midwest School ~ Erin Drinkwalter
Honorable Mention: Mira Ballew ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Ben Mattila & Carlos Gonzalo
Non-Fiction
Honorable Mention: Lucas Titus ~ St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish Catholic School ~ Tiffany Catellier
Honorable Mention: Callie Day ~ Crest Hill Elementary ~ Brittny Meyer
Poetry
First Place: Anna Papich ~ Crest Hill Elementary ~ Britney Holbrook
Honorable Mention: Emma Russell ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Ben Mattila & Carlos Gonzalo
Honorable Mention: Agnes Niglio ~ St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish Catholic School ~ Amanda McCarthy
Graphic Novel
First Place: Hadley Serres ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Ben Mattila & Carlos Gonzalo
5th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Ellie Adkins ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Sarah Deschenes
Honorable Mention: Emmersyn Adsit ~ Crest Hill Elementary ~ Alejandra Lattimer
Honorable Mention: Jenny Yin ~ Manor Heights Elementary ~ Cynthia Brachtenbach
Non-Fiction
First Place: Emmersyn Adsit ~ Crest Hill Elementary ~ Alejandra Lattimer
Honorable Mention: Vivian Cubin ~ Summit Elementary ~ Sandra Wharton
Honorable Mention: Isabella Garcia ~ Evansville Elementary ~ Kirsten Ellis
Poetry
First Place: Braxton Oedekoven ~ Evansville Elementary ~ Kirsten Ellis
Honorable Mention: Olivia Cassity ~ Verda James Elementary ~ Brystal Chaput
Honorable Mention: Isla Martinson ~ Manor Heights Elementary ~ Heather Feraud
Graphic Novel
First Place: Zoey Taggart ~ Manor Heights ~ Heather Feraud
Honorable Mention: Dylan Aristonic ~ Park Elementary ~ Alexandria Elm
Honorable Mention: Sadie Wendling ~ Evansville Elementary ~ Kirsten Ellis
6th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Natalie Poulsen ~ CY Middle School ~ Desiree Riley
Honorable Mention: Zoe Fitzpatrick ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Rebecca Brachtenbach
Honorable Mention: Eden Dresser ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal
Non-Fiction
First Place: Lily Cubin ~ CY Middle School ~ Desiree Riley
Honorable Mention: Kaleesi Matthes ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Rebecca Brachtenbach
Honorable Mention: Reese Bentz ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Kim Hanneman
Poetry
First Place: Kennedy Fausset ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Rebecca Brachtenbach
Graphic Novel
First Place: Angel Galicia Beltran ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Rebecca Brachtenbach
Honorable Mention: Uriah Rosenbaum ~ Poison Spider School ~ Ashley McCoy & Noelle Clark
7th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Eli Lunsford ~ Centennial Middle School ~ Alexis Lamb
Honorable Mention: Slayde Myhre ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal
Honorable Mention: Breann Helzer ~ CY Middle School ~ Angela Hartl
Non-Fiction
First Place: Corey Castro ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Stacy Mogen
Poetry
First Place: Susanna Owens ~ CY Middle School ~ Lindsay Casey
Honorable Mention: Genevieve Ahlschlager ~ CY Middle School ~ Angela Hartl
Graphic Novel
First Place: Bowdy St Clair ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Stacy Mogen
8th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Ahrianna Kujaczynski ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Jackie Bradley
Honorable Mention: Jane Hale ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal
Honorable Mention: Kimber Gaines ~ Natrona Virtual ~ Jill Felbeck-Jones
Non-Fiction
First Place: TJ Coster ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal
Honorable Mention: Koda Sutherland ~ Midwest School ~ Keri Graves
Poetry
First Place: Sophia Winfrey ~ Casper Classical Academy ~ Jackie Bradley
Honorable Mention: Chance Harmon ~ St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish Catholic School ~ Julie Fresquez
Honorable Mention: Cadence Toland ~ CY Middle School ~ Audrey Egan
Graphic Novel
First Place: Maggie McConigly ~ Dean Morgan Middle School ~ Laura Deal
9th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Mackenzie Wilmes ~ Natrona County High School ~ Carl Myers
Honorable Mention: Cayden Rhodes ~ Midwest School ~ Daphne Vaughn
Non-Fiction
First Place: Ryan Collier ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Laura Martinovich
Poetry
First Place: Natalie Owen ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Laura Martinovich
10th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Sebastian Ruiz ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Laura Martinovich
Honorable Mention: Kylie Wall ~ Natrona County High School ~ Brianna Young
Poetry
First Place: Bentley Abegglen ~ Natrona County High School ~ Brianna Young
Honorable Mention: Amya Shropshire ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Eberle Buhler
11th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Madeline Elston ~ Natrona County High School ~ Greg Aitkenhead
Non-Fiction
First Place: Jayden Moffat ~ Natrona County High School ~ Brianna Young
Poetry
First Place: Isabel Szewczyk ~ Natrona County High School ~ Carl Myers
Honorable Mention: Jeremy Liska ~ Midwest School ~ Daphne Vaughn
Honorable Mention: Madeline Elston ~ Natrona County High School ~ Greg Aitkenhead
12th Grade
Fiction
First Place: Olivia Ellis ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Laura Martinovich
Honorable Mention: Rachael Drucker ~ Roosevelt High School ~ Melanie Kelly
Non-Fiction
First Place: Olivia Ellis ~ Kelly Walsh High School ~ Laura Martinovich
Poetry
First Place: Rachael Drucker ~ Roosevelt High School ~ Melanie Kelly