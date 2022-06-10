You Can Hike To A Hidden Waterfall In A Cave In Wyoming

We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.

After searching on my trusty All Trails app, we settled on a spot at Curt Gowdy State Park which is situated between Laramie and Cheyenne just north of Interstate 80. It was the Crow Creek to Hidden Falls trail.

The trailhead was easy to find, and at its most difficult level was moderate, even for my 7 year old who while very used to hiking is still just 7 and he did this with no problems whatsoever.

It was between a 5-5.5 mile roundtrip hike that was capped off with an incredibly awesome payoff of a waterfall tucked away in a cave that also had little pools of water and baby waterfalls that you could cool off in and enjoy.

In addition to this hike, the trailhead itself was right in the heart of an awesome camping area so this would be a great spot to spend the weekend and explore even further. If you haven't ventured up to Curt Gowdy State Park, I highly recommend it and if you've been there, you probably know how neat of an area it truly is.

Our first hiking adventure in Wyoming turned out to be a memorable one in so many different ways.

