You Can Be a Part of Old Town Family Fun’s Fall TV Commercial

Have you ever wanted to be in a local television commercial? Well now you have a chance.

Old Town Family Fun is filming its fall television commercial on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, starting at 12:00 pm.

The official Old Town Family Fun Facebook page shared a short video, along with a caption that read:

We're filming our fall TV COMMERCIAL tomorrow, August 23rd at noon. We're looking for actors of all ages to be in it. Roles include: mini golfers, wall climbers, laser tag players, arcade game players, snack bar eaters, and birthday party attendees. Basically, come on down to participate in all the fun Old Town Family Fun has to offer at no charge during the shoot in exchange for being part of our commercial.

*Waivers will be required for media release, climbing wall, and laser tag. Attractions will be free during the shoot, check in at the front desk between 11am-noon to participate.

No matter your age, head to Old Town Family Fun tomorrow afternoon for your chance to be in a commercial.

