YMCA closes during Labor Day weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The YMCA of Natrona County will be closed from today through Labor Day for cleaning and maintenance, according to a press release.
“Our staff are hard at work deep cleaning and repairing things we cannot get to while the facility is open.”
The front desk will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday for program registration, payments and other office matters.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this closure. We can’t wait to see everyone when we reopen on Tuesday, September 3!”
