FREE Professional Careers Training for Casper Single Moms

CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming is offering free Professional Careers training for single moms starting soon.

Participants will gain job skills to launch a new professional career in a variety of fields such as industrial, medical, real estate and banking.

Climb’s team is here to support women every step of the way to complete the training successfully, with connections to resources for housing, childcare assistance and more.

Interested moms are encouraged to attend an info meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at Climb’s Casper office, 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Childcare is not provided, so please plan accordingly.

With questions or to learn more, please call or text Briana at 307-309-5545, message Climb on Facebook or visit ClimbWyoming.org.

About Climb Wyoming

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.

PAID FOR BY CLIMB WYOMING

This article is a promoted post. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the organization that paid for the article, and do not necessarily reflect the views, thoughts or opinions of Oil City News, its employees or its publisher. Please fill out this form if you would like to speak to our sales department about advertising opportunities on Oil City News.





Mia the Walmart Dog Photos from her Facebook Page