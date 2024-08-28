City modifies approach to rezoning land for sale and development

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved city staff’s modified approach to rezoning four city-owned lots on nine acres of undeveloped land off Robertson Road with the goal of selling it off to developers.

Earlier this month, the council was reminded that previous listings have been unsuccessful, with low bids and developers citing design strictures on the current zoning for planned-unit development.

The council agreed that the two lots facing Trevett Lane, which provides access to the river landing at the Robertson Road Bridge, could be zoned to support a small business such as a convenience store.

The larger lots along Robertson Road to the north would be some form of housing, which the council says in an ongoing need in the community.

Liz Becher, the city’s community development director, said at the work session Tuesday that feedback from the community had helped staff settle on a recommendation for R-3 residential zoning, which would include single-family homes and multi-plex homes rather than the high-density residential structures that had prompted some of the concern.

Councilor Kyle Gamroth said he’d heard his own concerns echoed among residents about increased traffic overwhelming the roads, which were built to county specifications. There are already bottlenecks at certain times of day, with traffic trying to get onto Robertson Road from Trevett Lane, as well as at the intersection with CY Avenue, he said.

Becher said staff reviewed a traffic analysis from April that said Robertson Road was seeing about 50% capacity. Gamroth prompted Becher to further refine the investigation to include the traffic conditions on Trevett Lane.

Councilor Michael Bond agreed with traffic issue, and said that the feedback on a convenience store was unenthusiastic. Gamroth said he’d heard “vehement” opposition to the gas station idea.

City Manager Carter Napier said that traffic studies would be required when any specific proposal for development came before the council.

Gamroth also asked about the possibility of leaving the property as is.

“We know we have need for residential development … in that area, particularly as it relates to, potentially, starter homes, affordable homes, workforce housing and so on,” Napier said. He added that there had been some interest in light business in the area, and the overall move to develop was recommended in city master plans.

The current zoning strategy will still need to meet the approval of the planning and zoning board and go through three readings before the council.