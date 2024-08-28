Wyoming Behavioral Institute Provides Scholarship Endowment for Mental Health Professionals

Wyoming Behavioral Institute, located in Casper has provided funds to create the “Wyoming Behavioral Institute Mental Health Professional Scholarship.”

The endowed scholarship will provide a student with $1,000 divided between the fall and spring semesters. The scholarship is open to students taking at least six credit hours with a 2.5 cumulative GPA and who are Wyoming residents, with preference given to Natrona County residents.

According to Denise Bressler, executive director of the Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association, the definition of a mental health professional for this scholarship includes students pursuing degrees in nursing and other medical fields, including occupational therapy, addictions, social work, psychology, and education.

“Wyoming Behavioral Institute is establishing a scholarship fund to support the pipeline of health professionals living in Natrona County who are providing care to people with mental illnesses in inpatient and outpatient settings,” said Michael Phillips, CEO of WBI. “The scholarship’s objective is to acknowledge the importance and value of helping professionals working in the Casper area,” he added.

