Casper Region offers excellent elk hunting forecast this fall

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper area elk hunters may be in luck this year as populations remain healthy with liberal hunting seasons.

Meanwhile, pronghorn populations are recovering, mule deer populations are stable but below goals and white-tailed deer populations are rebounding from disease despite substantial die-offs, according to Wyoming Game and Fish’s 2024 hunt forecast.

Released Tuesday, the report covers eight regions around the state. Forecasts from each region are based on field data and observations by department biologists and game wardens, Game and Fish said.

Casper Region Elk

In the Casper region, elk populations remain healthy, offering excellent bull-hunting opportunities, especially in limited quota areas known for high success rates and good antlers. Hunters seeking younger bulls can find success with Type 2 and 3 licenses in Hunt Areas 7, 117, and 122, but should review specific regulations, according to the department.

“Antlerless elk hunting should again be good, although high hunter numbers on public lands often result in reduced success compared to private lands,” Game and Fish’s report said.

Hunt Area 7 has seen some changes: type 4 and 6 license quotas are reduced, and the early season is eliminated. To compensate, an unlimited Type 8 cow/calf license is now available, primarily for private land early in the season, then expanding to all areas except U.S. Forest land starting Oct. 15.

Hunt Areas 117 and 122 also offer unlimited Type 8 licenses, valid only on private land from Aug. 1 to Jan. 31. Similarly, Hunt Area 126 has unlimited Type 8 licenses for private land between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, then expanding to the entire area Oct. 1 to Jan. 31.

While these Type 8 licenses are unlimited, hunters are strongly advised to secure private land access before purchasing one.

In the Rattlesnake elk herd, Hunt Area 23, the season structure is largely unchanged, except that the Type 1 license now extends to part of Hunt Area 128 from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

Pronghorn

Pronghorn populations in the Casper Region have seen ups and downs lately. Some herds near Casper are doing well, while others further northeast are struggling. Harsh winters, low fawn survival, and disease outbreaks caused declines between 2021 and 2023, Game and Fish said.

The Casper Region avoided major losses this past winter, partly because populations were already low. With improved fawn production and survival, most herds are starting to bounce back. However, most populations remain below target, leading to conservative hunting seasons for now, per Game and Fish.

“Despite numbers remaining below-desired levels in much of the region, hunters should experience average to high pronghorn harvest success as buck ratios remain strong and license issuance is structured in an attempt to ensure high success for hunters,” the department’s forecast said.

Mule deer

Mule deer populations in the region have been struggling, remaining below management goals due to factors like drought, habitat changes, disease and predation. However, there’s a silver lining: buck ratios are still high, meaning good hunter success is likely on private land and in limited quota areas, per Game and Fish. Public land hunters might have a tougher time due to lower deer numbers and conservative seasons.

In the Black Hills, the season will run Nov. 1–20 and is limited to antlered deer only due to low populations. Hunters with limited quota licenses can expect decent buck ratios, though trophy potential may be modest. Hunt Areas 10, 34, and 89 generally produce older bucks, but antler size might not be as impressive as in other areas.

A wet spring and summer in 2023 boosted fawn survival and improved the health of adult females, helping to stabilize or even slightly increase mule deer populations. While it will take time for hunting to fully recover, this is a positive step forward, the forecast said.

White-tailed deer

White-tailed deer populations in the region were hit hard by disease outbreaks in 2021 and 2022, leading to very low numbers in 2023, particularly in the Black Hills. However, populations in the Casper and Douglas areas are showing signs of recovery, prompting more generous hunting seasons to manage the rebound, Game and Fish said.

Most white-tailed deer are found on private land, with the Black Hills being an exception, though numbers there remain low. Hunters should expect low to moderate success, particularly on public land in the Black Hills.

Before you hunt

Game and Fish also offers the following reminders:

Before heading out be sure to review the 2024 hunting regulations for season changes.

for season changes. Hunters who harvest a deer or elk in any of the state’s chronic wasting disease focus areas are encouraged to get it tested. The information is incredibly valuable and will help the department’s long-term monitoring and management efforts.

are encouraged to get it tested. The information is incredibly valuable and will help the department’s long-term monitoring and management efforts. Hunters and recreationists are reminded to be mindful of the spread of invasive species and to report locations of cheatgrass to the county Weed and Pest District .

and to report locations of cheatgrass to the county . All licensed (daily, annual, pioneer and lifetime) sage grouse hunters will be required to carry an annual, free sage-grouse hunting permit to help Game and Fish further expand efforts to survey sage-grouse hunters on their hunt experience.

To view the forecast for other areas of the state, visit the 2024 Wyoming Hunt Forecast.

