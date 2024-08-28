School board meeting revives talk on bullying, youth violence, and mental health

CASPER, Wyo — Discussions on bullying and youth violence were renewed at the Natrona School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Aug 27, both during public comment and during the steering committee meeting.

Trustees and administrators assured that the policies and community partnerships were continually evolving, while one vocal critic of the district reported having a productive conversation with new district superintendent Angela Hensley after the meeting.

“This was the first time I felt listened to,” said Catie Rae, a mother of five who told the trustees Monday that her children and others have experienced pervasive cruelty from other students, and that one of her children had had long-running issues with a particular teacher.

She told Oil City News she’s cautiously optimistic after meeting with the new superintendent on Monday.

The discussions boiled over in several public forums last spring in the wake of two juvenile deaths in separate, off-campus incidents of peer-on-peer violence. During that time, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps told the trustees that enough wasn’t being done on the issue of youth suicide, saying eight adolescents had died by suicide in Natrona County in the past five years.

“We cannot have a repeat of last year,” Joe Mireles told the trustees during public comment. “Although a few you might believe it is unfair for this to be an issue you have to deal with, or one that should be dealt with elsewhere, deal with it you must.”

Rae and other members of the Enough is Enough online Facebook group organized a demonstration outside the district offices during graduation week last spring, during which district officials secured the assistance of Casper police to enforce private property rights. The groups said the district’s anti-bullying policies weren’t being enforced, and that their concerns are shared by teachers who are afraid to speak up.

Hensley, then the incoming superintendent, told Oil City News last May that there may be a perception that action isn’t being taken because the remedial meetings are confidential, so parents on one side of the issue won’t hear of action taken on the other side.

The trustees also heard concern on Monday about the impact the state’s new Parental Rights Act — which districts were obliged to codify in their own policies — might have on LGBTQ students seeking affirmation from outside unsupportive households.

Earlier this summer, Trustee Chairman Kevin Christopherson called the law vague in its purpose and expectations for implementation.

District spokesperson Tanya Sutherland told Oil City News she would review what legal counsel had advised regarding how the district and teachers can stay in compliance with the new policy.

Hensley told the steering committee before the meeting on Monday that though the district-wide policies on bullying and crisis management were robust, they are under ongoing review and refinement.

“If we have a situation where someone believes that one of these policies was not followed, we have a process for that,” Hensley said. “No staff member has the authority to violate any of these policies.”

Hensley said there is anti-bullying training twice a year for students and staff, which must be made up for if absent. She said each school has their own specific safety plans and core virtue systems on top of the overriding district policies.

“Just know it is much larger by the time it gets to our students,” Hensley said.

Hensley said there is a robust network of school counselors, social workers, and law enforcement officers dedicated to school resource assignments throughout the district. The trustees on Monday also renewed contractual services with the Central Wyoming Counseling Center to help with students in need of more intensive counseling.

Hensley said the district is also leaning into relationships with a long list of community programs focused on related issues, including the Natrona County Child Protection Team, Self Help Center, the Suicide Coalition, and Natrona County Prevention Coalition, and the Natrona Health Trust Collective.

“It’s a problem that you as a board can’t address alone,” said John Bolander during public comment. “Parents need to get together and work with their kids to train them not to be bullies, to train them to be kind… It’s a problem, but I’m sorry that the board gets victimized so much for it.”

Chairman Christopherson also spoke on the issues during his closing comments.

“We are projecting onto our children how we act,” he said. “I know we have some problems. That’s just how life is. You can’t have perfect anything, but we are trying.”