Yellowstone Visitation Numbers Continue to Climb

At this time last year, Yellowstone National Park had 644,979 recreation visits. This year it's up 11% with 719,127.

2022 saw even greater attendance by July, despite the fact that the park was closed June 13 through the June 21 due to the historic flood event.

2020 was one of the lowest attendance numbers due to closures caused by COVID. They had just 145,849 visitors during the first half of the year, but the year prior shows numbers are up significantly compared to pre-pandemic.

The park saw 576,776 visitors in 2019 by July, which is 8% less than this year.

Yellowstone National Park Rebuilds After Historic Flooding After catastrophic flooding damaged portions of Yellowstone National Park in June of 2022, major reconstruction was necessary to make the park passable again. The following are photos of the improvement projects at Old Gardiner Road and the Northeast Entrance Road. All photos are courtesy of the National Park Service, photographer Jacob W. Frank.