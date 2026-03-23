Wyoming Gas Prices Jump 24 Cents in a Week as Diesel Hits Highest Level Since 2022

Average gasoline prices across Wyoming climbed sharply over the past week, rising 24 cents per gallon to an average of $3.69, according to the latest survey of 494 stations by GasBuddy.

The increase continues a broader upward trend, with prices now 98.6 cents higher than a month ago and 62.9 cents higher than this time last year.

Diesel prices are also surging nationwide. The national average for diesel rose 27 cents in the last week to $5.227 per gallon, marking the highest level since November 2022.

Across Wyoming, prices varied widely. The cheapest reported station was selling gasoline for $3.19 per gallon, while the most expensive reached $4.89, a difference of $1.70 per gallon.

Nationally, gasoline prices rose 24.3 cents per gallon over the past week to an average of $3.92. That figure is nearly 99 cents higher than a month ago and 84 cents higher than a year ago, based on data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 stations nationwide.

Regional price comparisons

Prices in nearby markets also increased over the past week:

Fort Collins: $3.92 per gallon, up 11.8 cents

Ogden: $3.87 per gallon, up 31.3 cents

Billings: $3.56 per gallon, up 26.9 cents

Supply concerns driving increases

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said seasonal demand and global supply disruptions are fueling the spike.

“Gas prices continued to rise nationwide over the last week as seasonal factors, combined with ongoing supply concerns tied to disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, pushed both gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher,” De Haan said. “It now appears increasingly likely that the national average price of gasoline will reach the $4-per-gallon mark—potentially as early as this week—for the first time since 2022.”

He added that diesel prices are approaching multi-year highs in some markets, with few signs of stabilization as global oil prices continue to climb.

Five-year snapshot of Wyoming gas prices

March 23, 2025: $3.06 per gallon

March 23, 2024: $3.22

March 23, 2023: $3.29

March 23, 2022: $4.02

March 23, 2021: $2.86

The latest increases come as consumers and businesses across Wyoming continue to feel the effects of volatile global energy markets and rising transportation costs.

Wyoming's Oldest Churches: From Prairie Tents to Steepled Landmarks Gallery Credit: Wyoming State Archives, Historic Photograph Collection; Kolby Fedore