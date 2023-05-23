Yellowstone National Park&#8217;s Dunraven Pass Opens Friday

Yellowstone National Park’s Dunraven Pass Opens Friday

Yellowstone National Park. Dunraven Pass is north of Canyon Village.

Weather-permitting, Yellowstone National Park will open the road from Canyon Village to Tower Fall -- Dunraven Pass -- will open at 8 a.m. Friday to public motor vehicle traffic, according to a press release from the Park.

Visitors should watch for quickly changing weather conditions, and anticipate temporary road closures due to late spring storms and unsafe driving conditions.

Visit Park Roads to stay informed about up-to-date road conditions and traffic delays due to road improvement projects,

Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Dunraven Pass. Yellowstone National Park
Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

The Park again warns visitors about wildlife hazards:

  • Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife.
  • Do not crowd or push wildlife.
  • Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack, wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak.
  • Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year.
  • Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road.

And don't pet the fluffy cows.

