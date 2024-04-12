Yellowstone National Park Roads Open to the Public April 19

Beginning at 8 a.m. next Friday, April 19, 2024, select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public, weather permitting. Roads begin to open annually this time of year for the summer season.

On Saturday, April 20, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.

Roads opening April 19

West Entrance (West Yellowstone, Montana) to Old Faithful (via Madison Junction)

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris Junction and Madison Junction)

Norris Junction to Canyon Village

Additional park roads will open throughout May, weather permitting.

The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley).

Plan Ahead

Check the park’s Current Conditions before arrival.

Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

Have flexible travel plans.

Expect limited services in spring and come prepared.

Reduce wait times at park entrances by purchasing a pass online ahead of time.

Use caution when driving and watch for ice, snow and gravel on road surfaces.

Bison, elk, bears and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors.

Roadside snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the roads. Do not crowd, harass or push wildlife.

Be mindful as wildlife endure this difficult time of the year.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife.

It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.

Protect yourself and bears. Stay alert, carry bear spray and know how to use it.



Roads will be closed on Nov.1 in preparation for the winter season. The last day to enjoy the park will be Oct.31.

