Yellowstone National Park Releases New Flood Compilation Video

It's been just over a month since historical floods destroyed homes, businesses, roads, and campgrounds in parts of Yellowstone National Park, as well as areas in south-central Montana. As you recall, locations near Gardiner and the northern loop of the park received major damage.

The National Park Service shared a Tweet earlier this week, featuring a 2 1/2 minute video compilation of the flooding and subsequent damage that occurred that day. Much of the video is previously unseen footage. The incredible amount of water and the resulting damage is mindblowing. Take a look, below.

Many of the roads in Yellowstone are now open.

While the gates at Gardiner and Cooke City remain closed, much of the park is now accessible by road. Last week we shared that 93% of the paved roads are now open and 88% of the backcountry trails are open.



Yesterday (7/20) Yellowstone Park Tweeted that additional access is available on the northern part of the park to hikers and bikers beginning today.

Fire danger is high in YNP.

The Rocky Mountain West is certainly a land of extremes. We go from having way too much water all at once, to fire season in a matter of weeks. While there are currently no reported fires inside Yellowstone National Park, they issued an alert this week that fire danger is HIGH. There are currently no fire restrictions (yet) but guests are reminded that campfires are only permitted in established fire rings at campgrounds and some backcountry sites.

You can find the latest road conditions, closures, and updates on Yellowstone National Park HERE.