Yellowstone Expands Access to Year-Round Fishing in Wyoming and Montana

Beginning November 1st, 2024, Yellowstone National Park will expand fishing access by allowing year-round fishing opportunities at two locations:

Madison River: The Madison River from the Wyoming/Montana state line downstream to the park boundary near the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana.

Other fishing areas in the park will continue to be available during the standard fishing season, which is from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 31 each year.

The 2024 Yellowstone annual fishing permit will be valid May 25 through Dec. 31, 2024. Beginning in 2025, the annual fishing permit will be valid for the calendar year, January through December

Yellowstone, WY In Photos Discover beautiful moments and majestic scenery of Yellowstone.