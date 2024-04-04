Yellowstone Expands Access to Year-Round Fishing in Wyoming and Montana
Beginning November 1st, 2024, Yellowstone National Park will expand fishing access by allowing year-round fishing opportunities at two locations:
Other fishing areas in the park will continue to be available during the standard fishing season, which is from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 31 each year.
The 2024 Yellowstone annual fishing permit will be valid May 25 through Dec. 31, 2024. Beginning in 2025, the annual fishing permit will be valid for the calendar year, January through December
