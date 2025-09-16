Hiker Survives Shocking Bear Attack in Yellowstone National Park

On the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 16, a 29-year-old man was attacked by a bear while hiking on the Turbid Lake Trail, located northeast of Mary Bay in Yellowstone Lake.

The incident occurred approximately 2.5 miles from the Pelican Valley Trailhead in the Pelican Valley Bear Management Area.

The man was hiking alone when he encountered the bear near Turbid Lake. The national park says he began to deploy bear spray before the bear made contact, injuring his chest and left arm.

National Park Service medics responded to the incident and walked out with the hiker.

Once arriving to the trailhead, NPS transported the hiker in a park ambulance to the Lake Medical Clinic. He was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The hiker thought the bear was a black bear; however, the location, size, and behavior of the described bear suggest it might have been a grizzly bear. Bear management staff will attempt to confirm the species through DNA analysis, if possible.

The Turbid Lake Trail is closed until further notice. Bear management staff are sweeping the trail to ensure no other hikers are on the trail. Visit Backcountry Conditions for status and conditions of park trails.

Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear.

This incident remains under investigation and there are no further details to share at this time.

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2025. The last incident was in May 2021 when a grizzly bear injured a solo hiker on the Beaver Ponds Trail in Mammoth Hot Springs.

Yellowstone National Park Officials Caution -- Be bear aware to help avoid surprise bear encounters:

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Be alert. See the bear before you surprise it. Watch for fresh tracks, scat, and feeding sites (signs of digging, rolled rocks, torn up logs, ripped open ant hills).

Make noise.

Hike in groups of three or more people.

Stay 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears at all times.

Stay on trail and don't hike at dawn, dusk, or at night, when grizzlies are most active.

Don’t run from a bear.

