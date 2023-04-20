Year-Over-Year Jobs in Wyoming Up 2.1% (+6,000) in February 2023

The State of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division has released findings from their latest quarterly report.

Highlights from this quarter's issue include:

Year-over-year total jobs in the state are up 2.1% (+6,000) in the month of February 2023.

West Texas Intermediate oil prices in March 2023 averaged $73.28/barrel, $35.22 less than March 2022. Henry Hub natural gas prices averaged $2.30/MMBtu in March 2023, down $2.58 year-over-year.

Wyoming's 2022 fourth quarter real GDP increased by 4.5% at an annualized rate from the previous quarter. This increase was more than the Rocky Mountain region (+3.2%) and the United States (+2.6%).

State-wide sales & use tax collections through the first nine months (July-March) of fiscal year 2023 are 15.6% higher than they were in fiscal year 2022.

Severance tax collections through the first nine months (July-March) of fiscal year 2023 are up 53.4% compared to the same nine months in fiscal year 2022.

In a summary from their Macro Report, they've listed the "negatives" :

Oil and gas jobs are still recovering slowly from the pandemic.

Through the first two months of 2023, single family housing permits are down 59% compared to last year.

Natural gas prices have been decreasing the past three months, approaching $2/MMBtu at the Henry Hub.

