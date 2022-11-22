Casper Economic Health Makes Gains from Last Year

The Economic Analysis Division released findings from data collected with the help of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming Department of Revenue, and the Casper Board of REALTORS.

They looked at four economic indicators: (1) monthly unemployment rate, (2) monthly total non-farm employment, (3) monthly sales and use tax collections, (4) monthly median home sale price.

The unemployment rate for Natrona County in September was 3.7%, lower than the September 2021 rate of 4.7%, but higher than the state-wide September 2022 rate of 3.1%. By September, Natrona County recovered about 62% of the 3,900 jobs lost during the worst parts of the pandemic. The total number of non-farm payroll jobs in September was 37,800, higher than the September 2021 number by 500 (+1.3%)

Natrona County's collection of the 4% sales and use tax was $8.8 million in September, $1.7 million more than last year in September. From January September this year, total collections summed to $73.2 million, $12.8 million more (+21.0%) than the 5-year average sum through September.

Natrona County's median home sales price was $261,250 in September, 4.5% higher than September 2021. This is the 16th month out of the past 17 that median home sales prices have increased year-over- year, reflecting the strong housing market in Natrona County.

