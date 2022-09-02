Welcome to Week 1 of the high school football season in Wyoming.

For some teams, this is their second game of the season. For others, they make their season debut. All but two teams will play a game this weekend.

This is the Week 1 Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores throughout this weekend. Fans, you can also help with score updates by submitting scores to WyoPreps. Please be aware, that the app takes longer to update than the site.

Get our free mobile app

Week 1

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: 2A #5 Cokeville 42 Sky View JV (Smithfield, UT) 21 - Cokeville wins in Marty Linford's head coaching debut. The Panthers scored twice in the first six minutes of the game. They led 20-0 before the Bobcats scored. It was 42-6 midway through the 4th Qtr before the Sky View JV added two late scores.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #2 Pine Bluffs 34 #1 Shoshoni 26 - Dalton Schaefer (PB) ran for 186 yards and 2 TDs before he left the game with an injury. Mills (Sho) 244 yds passing, 2 TDs, 2 INTs + 1 INT on defense. Fike (Sho) 9 rec, 144 yds, TD.

Final Score: #4 Wind River 46 Saratoga 14

Final Score: Greybull 28 Moorcroft 14 - Miller with 194 yards passing & 4 TD passes for the Buffs. Oster had 35 defensive points and Schlattmann added 33.

Friday, Sept. 2

Class 4A

Final Score: #2 Sheridan 41 Cheyenne South 14

Final Score: #4 Thunder Basin 36 #5 Rock Springs 21

Final Score: Campbell County 21 Laramie 20

Final Score: Cheyenne Central 21 Kelly Walsh 3

Final Score: #1 Cheyenne East 33 #3 Natrona County 7

Class 3A

Final Score: Jackson 17 #3 Douglas 9

Final Score: #1 Cody 49 Riverton 0

Final Score: Worland 28 #4 Powell 7

Final Score: Lander 44 Green River 16

Class 2A

Final Score: Glenrock 36 Kemmerer 6

Final Score: #2 Lovell 14 #5 Big Horn 7

Final Score: #4 Tongue River 49 Thermopolis 6

Final Score: Mountain View 26 Wheatland 7

Class 1A-9 Man

Final Score: #5 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 70 St. Stephens 0

Final Score: Riverside 20 Southeast 10

Final Score: #3 Rocky Mountain 59 Wright 0

Final Score: Big Piney 14 Lusk 6

Final Score: Wyoming Indian 40 Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Class 1A-6 Man

Final Score: Kaycee 36 H.E.M. 14

Final Score: #1 Little Snake River 48 #4 Meeteetse 0

Interclass

Final Score: 3A #5 Buffalo 27 2A Newcastle 8

Final Score: 3A Rawlins 39 2A Pinedale 6

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: 3A #2 Star Valley 42 Preston, ID, 14

Final Score: Jordan, UT 15 3A Evanston 14

Final Score: Bear Lake, ID 28 2A #1 Lyman 0

Final Score: Mitchell, NE 44 2A #5 Torrington 20

Final Score: Yuma, CO 28 2A Burns 14

Scrimmage (9-man)

Shoshoni JV at 1A-6 Man #5 Farson-Eden

Saturday, Sept. 3

Class 1A-6 Man

#2 Dubois vs. Hulett, 2 p.m. (at Ten Sleep)

Ten Sleep at #2 Encampment, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Casper Christian School at #5 Burlington, 11 a.m.

Kelly Walsh Sophs. at Midwest, noon

Open Date: #5 Farson-Eden, Upton-Sundance.