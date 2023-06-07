Shrine Bowl North Practice-Wednesday

The Shrine Bowl North team has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years and they would like to continue their winning ways Saturday afternoon as they take on the South at Kelly Walsh High School at 2 pm.

The North has a pair of quarterbacks that had very productive seasons in 2022. Cooper Garber won a 2A state title with the Rams and threw for 2114 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had a 311-yard passing game against Upton-Sundance and threw for 266 vs. Lovell.

Kade Weber of Worland will also see some snaps under center and he threw 13 touchdown passes with just 2 interceptions this past season. Weber completed 66% of his passes and threw for 1407 yards. He's also an all-state keeper for the Warriors soccer team that has won 5 state championships in a row in 3A.

We talked with both of these guys about Shrine Bowl week and they are certainly looking forward to Saturday afternoon. Plus we have a few pics of the North practice session on Wednesday afternoon in our gallery below.

