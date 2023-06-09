Shrine Bowl Picture Day

The North and South Shrine Bowl teams certainly have seen enough of practice and would rather be playing the game. Which is Saturday afternoon at Kelly Walsh High School. But first, it was picture day at the Harry Geldien Stadium so the players looked good for the camera and also signed some footballs for the Shriners Club and met some of the Shriner's Potentates.

So here's a collection of pics from their photo session on Friday. Look for someone you know!

