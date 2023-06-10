PhotoFest: 50th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl

The 50th annual Shrine Bowl in Casper was one of the best games in years as the North and South met head-on at the Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper on Saturday afternoon. It was a well-played contest and big plays helped the South nip the North 27-24 for the 2nd win in the series in the last 3 years. The North still leads the series 26-20.

The South started things off with an imaginative play as Star Valley quarterback Taft McClure flared one out Garett Schlabs of Cheyenne East, who threw it back to McClure who in turn found a wide-open Jackson Hughes of Douglas for an 85-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. The South opened up a 14-point lead in the first half as Cheyenne Central quarterback Keagan Bartlett found Schlabs for 30 yards and a score so the North needed to respond.

And respond they did as Cody quarterback Luke Talich scampered 46 yards to the end zone to cut the gap to 14-7. Lander's Matisse Weaver connected on a field goal and Talich then threw a touchdown pass to Blake Bell of Buffalo giving the North a 17-14 lead.

The South answered with a catch and run touchdown from Braden Walker of Mountain View so the South led at the halftime intermission 21-17.

The South bumped their lead in the 2nd half thanks to a TD catch from Logan Jones of Glenrock with the North finding the end zone with just 2 minutes to go from Sheridan's Colson Coon. The South melted the clock the rest of the way to win the Shrine Bowl for just the 3rd time in the last 11 years.

Taft McClure threw for 274 yards for the South with Schlabs catching 8 balls for 113 yards. He was named the Offensive Player of the Game. For the North, Worland's Kade Weber threw for 126 yards, Colson Coon ran for 78 and Luke Talich was named the Defensive Player of the Game.

We have a collection of photos from Saturday's game compliments of Libby Ngo and they can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

