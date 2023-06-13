Photofest: Shrine Bowl Players and Families

The 50th annual Shrine Bowl was played on Saturday in Casper with the South defeating the North 27-24. Players come from around the state to play in the game and the families in some cases, travel a considerable distance to watch the boys play.

For some of these players, it was their last high school athletic event and for others, the athletic journey will continue at the college level. But at the end of the day, it's the parents and families that provide these guys with unwavering support.

So here's a collection of photos from Libby Ngo that features the players and their families being introduced prior to the Shrine Bowl. This is the stuff that creates life-long memories.

Get our free mobile app

PhotoFest: Shrine Bowl Players & Families PhotoFest: Shrine Bowl Players & Families