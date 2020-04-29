Wyoming’s Sean Chambers Begins His Way Back

Good news came for Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers on Tuesday, as he revealed he has been medically cleared.

Chambers announced his update on Twitter.

He started eight games last season for UW but was injured in a 31-3 win over Nevada on Oct. 26. Chambers had surgery on his left knee early last November, so it took more six months to gain medical clearance.

As a redshirt freshman at QB, Chambers ran for 567 yards and 10 touchdowns. He completed only 43 percent of his passes with seven TDs and three interceptions.

Chambers has yet to complete a full season at Wyoming. He played in four games before suffering a season-ending injury during his true freshman campaign in 2018. Chambers will be a redshirt sophomore this fall.

He and Levi Williams will be competing for the starting job in the upcoming 2020 season.

Williams played in the final three games, including the win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl. As a true freshman, Williams threw for 343 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran for 181 yards and a pair of TDs. Williams will be a redshirt freshman in the fall.

Cowboys' head coach Craig Bohl has stated that both QBs will play during the season.

Wyoming is scheduled to open the 2020 slate at home against FCS opponent Weber State on Sept. 5.