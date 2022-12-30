Fire Destroys Home in Green River; Occupant Seriously Injured

A Green River resident was seriously injured after their mobile home exploded about midnight Thursday, according to a news release from the Green River Fire Department.

The fire department and other agencies responded to the report of the explosion near East Fourth Street South where they found the mobile home fully engulfed in fire and the resident outside with multiple life-threatening injuries.

The occupant was taken by Castle Rock Ambulance to the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital of Rock springs, and then was life-flighted to a hospital better equipped to treat burn injuries.

The occupant's condition was unknown as of Friday morning, according to the news release.

The intensity of the blaze forced firefighters stay outside to get it under control with little damage to nearby structures.

Meanwhile, the fire department evacuated the surrounding homes and a nearby restaurant.

All residents were able to return to their homes later.

The actual cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but the home apparently was heated with multiple propane-style heaters.

The Green River Fire Department responded with 21 firefighters, two engines and the tower engine.

Other responding agencies included the Sweetwater Combined Communications, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Green River Police Department.

Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family A garage fire temporarily displaced a Bar Nunn family, though there were no injuries.