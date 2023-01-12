UW Starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and Mike Devereaux Headline Boys and Girls Clubs Fundraiser

Two incredible Wyoming athletes are headlining this year's Boys and Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle and Auction. Those athletes are University of Wyoming starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and former MLB standout Mike Devereaux.

That news comes from a press release from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, who wrote that "University of Wyoming starting football quarterback and team captain Andrew Peasley will kick off the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Game Changers Reverse Raffle & Auction on Saturday, February 4, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper."

The release noted that Peasley has completed his bachelor's degree in kinesiology. He is a two-time Mountain West Conference Player of the Week and a 2022 All-Mountain West Honorable Mention. He will be returning to the Wyoming Cowboys team next season.

Similarly, former Major League Baseball Player (and Casper native!) Mike Devereaux will have a featured role at the Reverse Raffle and Auction.

"Devereaux’s extraordinary skills on the baseball field and elite athleticism made him a force in the Major Leagues," the release noted.

The Reverse Raffle and Auction, benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, is an annual event that raises money for young people in Natrona County and beyond. The event features a dinner and the opportunity to bid on hundreds of different items, trips, and experiences.

"Some live auction items include a new Aspen camper from Sonny’s RV; a game-worn jersey signed by NFL football star, Logan Wilson, who lived in Casper; a Panama trip and a trip to Belize; a 1989 Cadillac; original artwork and much more," the release stated. "One golden ticket holder will win $5,000! All proceeds support providing Central Wyoming youth with great futures."

The Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction is happening on February 4, 2023 at The Ford Wyoming Center, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tickets and tables can be purchased by visiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming website, or by calling 307-235-4079.

"The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serves 11,556 youth at 11 Club sites in Casper, Buffalo, Glenrock, Riverton and Dubois," the release stated. "The Club offers afterschool and out-of-school programming focused on providing youth with academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. The Reverse Raffle & Auction is one of the Club’s largest fundraisers in support of its $5.1 million dollar annual operating budget."