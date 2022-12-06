Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area

Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.

Police cars have blocked East Second Street from South McKinley Street to South Conwell Street.

The accident appears to have involved one car traveling west on Second Street that broadsided another car traveling north on Jackson Street.

Again, please avoid the area so police and fire personnel can do their jobs.