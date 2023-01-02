VIDEO: Former Wyoming Cowboy Josh Allen In Tears After Damar Hamlin Injury

UPDATE as of 8:09 p.m.

The NFL has chosen to suspend the rest of tonight's Monday Night Football game, after the injury to Damar Hamlin.

Fox 19 Reporter Tricia Macke had reported that Damar Hamlin has been intubated and is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Football is a tough sport. Injuries are to be expected. But that doesn't make them any less debilitating...or scary.

Such was the case on Monday night when, after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed back onto the field.

Hamlin fell to the ground and immediately a stretcher and ambulance came onto the field, as did Hamlin's fellow players. First responders gave Hamlin oxygen and administered CPR. "Other Bills plays could be seen crying as Hamlin was tended to by medical personnel," wrote

Harvey called this injury "the scariest one" he's ever seen.

As of this writing, the Bills-Bengals game has been temporarily suspended.

The Comeback, a sports and pop culture website, tweeted a video of Hamlin's teammates reacting in shock and fear.

That includes former University of Wyoming Cowboy Josh Allen, as he had tears in his eyes while his friend and teammate was escorted off of the field.