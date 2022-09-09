Former University of Wyoming Quarterback Josh Allen Throws 3 Touchdown Passes To Win NFL Season Opener

Former University of Wyoming standout (and current Buffalo Bills Quarterback) Josh Allen threw 3 different touchdown passes to lead the Bills to victory in the NFL's season opener on Thursday night.

The Bills took on last season's Super Bowl champions, the St. Louis Rams and defeated them 33-10.

"All of the expectations in the world were on the Buffalo Bills' shoulders heading into the season-opening game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night," Alaina Getzenberg wrote for ESPN. "And when the lights were the brightest, the Bills delivered in a big way, making a statement to the rest of the league and coming away with a 31-10 win at SoFi Stadium despite first-half mistakes."

The second half of the game went much better than the first. Allen threw two interceptions during those first two quarters, ending the half tied 10-10.

But he and the rest of the team more than made up for it in the second half.

"Allen led the way in the second half, including opening up the field in the fourth quarter, completing a pass of 47 yards to Davis and throwing a 53-yard touchdown pass to Diggs," Getzenberg wrote.

By the end of the game, Allen had completed 26 of his 33 passes for a total of 297 yards and three touchdowns.

"Limiting the hits, obviously slide and getting out of bounds, it's the utmost importance there," Allen told ESPN. "The best ability is availability, but again, when I'm called upon to do something for my team, I'm willing to do it."

And that's exactly what he did. Allen was also his team's leading rusher, carrying the ball 9 times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL even wrote that Allen had made a statement in Thursday's game.

"Technically, Josh Allen didn’t have a perfect night," Eric Edholm wrote for the NFL website. "He took a sack and threw two interceptions, after all. But anyone watching Thursday’s game knows that the first one was clearly on the receiver; chalk the second pick up to a great play by Rams cornerback Troy Hill, who read the throw beautifully. Before and after that, however, Allen was a machine.

The Buffalo Bills almost made it to last year's Super Bowl, and they are heavy favorites to win this year's. If the season opener was any indication, it's going to be an incredible season for our hometown boy( well, more like Wyoming transplant) and his team.