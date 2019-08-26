Wyoming’s Pedro Mountain Fire Burns 7,000 Acres, No Containment

A wildfire that began Saturday in south-central Wyoming has quadrupled in size since Sunday.

The Pedro Mountain Fire has now burned roughly 7,000 acres, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The BLM reports 0% containment.

Two 'super scooper' planes are pulling water from Pathfinder Reservoir to drop on the fire in order to assist ground crews. The reservoir was closed Monday in order to prevent any interference with the firefighting aircraft.

Evacuations remain in place for Pedro Mountain Estates, Pedro Mountain Ranch Road and Cardwell Ranch.

Area closures due to fire traffic and operations are also in effect. The closures cover from Leo west to Pathfinder National Wildlife Refuge and from Leo north to the Natrona County Line.

The fire was first reported at 500 acres in size Saturday and began naturally. By Sunday, it had reached roughly 1,500 acres in size.

Smoke is visible from surrounding areas, including parts of Natrona County. Firefighters are aware of it, so please do not call 911 to report the fire.