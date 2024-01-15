Etsy Obsession: Wyoming’s Love For Handmade And Vintage Finds

How Many Wyoming People Shop on Etsy?

A new study by online business experts says Wyoming is the second most Etsy-enthusiastic state.

Wyomingites searched for clothing terms at a monthly rate of 33.54 out of 100,000. This is 89% more than the nationwide average.

Vermont is crowned the most Etsy-obsessed states with 26% more searches than Wyoming, though.

Delawareans scour Etsy for deals the third most in the country. Residents of the First State searched terms at a rate of 30.93 per 100,000, 75% over the nationwide average search rate.

Alaska and Rhode Island are the fourth and fifth states for Etsy deal seekers.

The study draws the conclusion that for some locations, Wyoming included, Etsy can be a lucrative side hustle.

“The ability to spot such business opportunities is a greatly useful entrepreneurial trait, and identifying the places in the country where these platforms might be best utilized could be crucial to such a business opportunity.”

Check out some of this sweet Casper merch currently available on Etsy here.

But please, be aware that every site has scammers...always look at a shop's reviews, history of sales, and social media to verify that they're legit.

5 Reasons Wyomingites Love Buying on Etsy

1. Uniqueness: So many of the sellers on Etsy are one-of-a-kind and offer items you won't get anywhere else. I once bought three pairs of sheepskin slippers from Poland for my mothers and grandmother. They were stunning. A lot of the items on Etsy are handmade, which is pretty cool in a world where so much comes from a factory.

2. Supporting Small Businesses: Beyond that, you can even customize your search to support local small businesses. You know and choose where your products are coming from and who they support. It's also nice talking to sellers directly. In my experience, many are quick to answer questions.

3. Custom and Personalized Items: Many of the sellers are personable and they are willing to make things special per your request. Monogrammed bathrobes? No problem. Custom pocket knives? Yep. Speaking of those awesome aforementioned slippers, I asked the seller if they could make me a pair of "Elsa" themed ones...and yes, they did.

4. Thrift and Upcycling: A few years ago I was a bride on a budget. It's nice to be able to find quality, hand-made things that don't cost an arm and a leg. They also have a good inventory of vintage items.

5. Easy to Navigate: It's a user-friendly site that also makes good recommendations based on your search history. They also ship directly to you, which is a major perk for Wyoming's many small towns without a large selection of retail stores in the neighborhood.

