Imagine the rush of cold air on your face, the sound of paws thundering across snow, and the excitement of gliding behind a team of powerful sled dogs. For a select group of local youth, that dream could become a reality this January 30th in Jackson, Wyoming, as part of the Pedigree® Stage Stop Race’s Jr. Mushers program.

The Jr. Mushers program is a unique opportunity for students ages 9 to 13 to experience the thrill of sled dog racing firsthand. Participants will ride in a sled alongside professional mushers and even take part in their own short exhibition race in the heart of the Jackson Town Square.

“You don’t need your own dogs or any prior experience,” says Dan Carter, Race Director of the Pedigree® Stage Stop Race. “All equipment and dog teams are provided, so students can focus on the adventure and the fun of being out on the snow with world-class mushers and their amazing teams.”

The program also emphasizes giving back. Before the event, each Junior Musher completes 10 hours of community service with a local non-profit of their choice. Whether helping at an animal shelter, tutoring younger children, or supporting other community projects, students get to make a positive impact while preparing for the race experience.

“This is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for kids to meet mushers they’ve only seen on TV or in photos,” Carter adds. “They’ll learn what it takes to work with these incredible dog teams, and they’ll gain memories they’ll carry for years.”

Applications for the Jr. Mushers program are now open online.

Students are asked to provide some information about themselves, their planned community service, and why they want to participate. Applications are reviewed by program coordinators, and selected participants will be notified prior to the event.

For Casper students who love adventure, animals, or just trying something new, this is the chance to take part in one of Wyoming’s most exciting winter traditions. It’s not every day you get to ride in a sled pulled by a team of world-class sled dogs, learn from professional mushers, and be part of a racing event that draws spectators from across the country — all while giving back to your community.

The Jr. Mushers program proves that in Wyoming, even the youngest residents can experience the thrill of the trail and the magic of working with some of the world’s most incredible dog teams.

Ten Must Visit Historic Wyoming Hotels