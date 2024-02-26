Wyoming Woman Killed in Fiery Head-On Collision near Rawlins

A Wyoming woman is dead after a head-on collision on February 24th at about 12:44 p.m. near Rawlins.

The crash happened on US 287 / WY 789 at milepost 8.5 in Carbon County. This per a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

76-year-old Lillian Martin was in a Toyota Avalon headed north when a Freightliner combination unit lost control and crossed into the northbound travel lane, colliding into the Toyota.

The Toyota became engulfed in flames. It is unkown if Martin was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The road conditions were slushy and there was severe wind and blowing snow.

The WHP lists speed as a possible contributing factor.

Martin is the 10th person to die on Wyoming's roadways so far this year compared to 27 at the same time last year.

