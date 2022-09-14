Wyoming Woman Killed After Crashing Head-On Into Semi

A Wyoming woman is dead after crashing head-on with a semi Monday afternoon outside of Gillette.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near milepost 9.5 on Northern Drive.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary released Wednesday, 54-year-old Bobbi Underwood was headed southbound on U.S. 14-16 when she made a left-hand turn onto Northern Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to straighten out her car, crossed the centerline, and collided with an oncoming semi.

Underwood was not wearing her seat belt and died from her injuries.

The semi driver was also reportedly injured in the collision, but the summary did not say to what extent.

The summary says speed and other factors possibly contributed to the crash.

