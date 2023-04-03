Pedestrian Dead After Being Hit by Semi on I-80 in Wyoming

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 80 early Friday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 3:03 a.m. near mile marker 84, about five miles west of Green River.

According to a fatality crash summary, a trucker was headed west in the left-hand lane when 80-year-old Colorado resident Henry Fox, whose vehicle was parked on the shoulder, entered the interstate in front of them and was struck and killed.

The trucker was not injured in the crash.

The summary says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.

According to the patrol's website, this is the 32nd fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 18 in 2022, 23 in 2021, 14 in 2020, and 35 in 2019 to date.