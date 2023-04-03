Pedestrian Dead After Being Hit by Semi on I-80 in Wyoming
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a semi on Interstate 80 early Friday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.
It happened around 3:03 a.m. near mile marker 84, about five miles west of Green River.
According to a fatality crash summary, a trucker was headed west in the left-hand lane when 80-year-old Colorado resident Henry Fox, whose vehicle was parked on the shoulder, entered the interstate in front of them and was struck and killed.
The trucker was not injured in the crash.
The summary says it was clear and the interstate was dry at the time of the crash.
According to the patrol's website, this is the 32nd fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2023 compared to 18 in 2022, 23 in 2021, 14 in 2020, and 35 in 2019 to date.
2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths
While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.
Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.
Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.
Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.
The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.
- 3 Dead After Semis Collide on I-80 East of Cheyenne
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Releases More Details in Fiery I-80 Crash That Killed 3
Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.
Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.