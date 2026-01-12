Warm Plains, Snowy Peaks: Wyoming’s Winter Brings Sharp Contrasts

As of January 11, 2026, Wyoming is experiencing a winter full of contrasts. While the lower elevations east of the Continental Divide have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of precipitation, the western mountains are enjoying above-normal snow water content. Most of this snow, given the warm conditions at lower elevations, is sitting at elevations above 9,000 feet.

For residents east of the Divide, including Casper, this means winter has felt unusually dry. Historically, the wettest months in these lower elevations come in the spring—late March through early June. For example, Casper averages about 1.47 inches of precipitation in April and 2.09 inches in May, compared with a combined 1.67 inches over the winter months of December through February, according to records dating back to 1940. January is often the driest month of the year for central Wyoming.

Despite the dryness, snowfall can still surprise locals. Casper typically sees between 70 and 77 inches of snow each year, with December and March often bringing the heaviest amounts. Snowfall can occur as early as October and as late as May, sometimes arriving in large, infrequent storms that dramatically reshape winter landscapes. However, amounts vary widely from year to year. The 2023–2024 season, for instance, brought only 42.8 inches of snow, making it the third least snowy winter on record.

Wyoming’s climate is famously variable, with pockets of heavy snow in the mountains while lower valleys may remain mostly dry. This year’s patterns serve as a reminder that snow and precipitation are not evenly distributed, and that water resources in mountainous regions are crucial, even when the plains remain parched.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about local weather conditions, as early-season snowpack in the mountains can impact spring runoff and water availability, while dry conditions in the lower elevations can affect agriculture, gardens, and winter recreation.

